The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5) face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Javon Small: 17.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Quion Williams: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Garrison: 5.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

5.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK Mike Marsh: 8.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Issac McBride: 18.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Kareem Thompson: 12.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK DeShang Weaver: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.7 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.7 BLK Jailen Bedford: 14.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Sir Issac Herron: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison

Oklahoma State Rank Oklahoma State AVG Oral Roberts AVG Oral Roberts Rank 208th 73.9 Points Scored 76.4 146th 96th 67.2 Points Allowed 72.9 228th 115th 38.1 Rebounds 34.2 277th 147th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.4 301st 82nd 8.7 3pt Made 10.8 8th 79th 15.4 Assists 13.0 212th 242nd 12.6 Turnovers 7.9 1st

