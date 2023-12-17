Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5) face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Javon Small: 17.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quion Williams: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Garrison: 5.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Mike Marsh: 8.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Issac McBride: 18.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kareem Thompson: 12.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DeShang Weaver: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.7 BLK
- Jailen Bedford: 14.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sir Issac Herron: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma State Rank
|Oklahoma State AVG
|Oral Roberts AVG
|Oral Roberts Rank
|208th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|76.4
|146th
|96th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|228th
|115th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|34.2
|277th
|147th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|301st
|82nd
|8.7
|3pt Made
|10.8
|8th
|79th
|15.4
|Assists
|13.0
|212th
|242nd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|7.9
|1st
