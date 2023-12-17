The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5) visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-5) after losing five straight road games. The Cowboys are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma State -7.5 141.5

Oklahoma State vs Oral Roberts Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Cowboys have put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

Oklahoma State has a record of 2-2 when it's favored by -350 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Cowboys.

Oral Roberts has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +275 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Oral Roberts has an implied victory probability of 26.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma State 4 50% 73.9 150.3 67.2 140.1 141.4 Oral Roberts 5 71.4% 76.4 150.3 72.9 140.1 147.8

Additional Oklahoma State vs Oral Roberts Insights & Trends

The 73.9 points per game the Cowboys average are only 1.0 more point than the Golden Eagles give up (72.9).

Oklahoma State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 72.9 points.

The Golden Eagles' 76.4 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 67.2 the Cowboys allow.

When it scores more than 67.2 points, Oral Roberts is 3-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma State 3-5-0 1-3 4-4-0 Oral Roberts 4-3-0 3-0 4-3-0

Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma State Oral Roberts 12-6 Home Record 16-0 6-7 Away Record 11-4 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.2 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

