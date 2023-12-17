The New Jersey Devils, including Ondrej Palat, will be on the ice Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Fancy a wager on Palat? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Ondrej Palat vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:46 per game on the ice, is -2.

Palat has a goal in four games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Palat has recorded a point in a game 12 times this year out of 28 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Palat has an assist in nine of 28 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Palat's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Palat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Palat Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-27).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 28 Games 2 13 Points 1 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

