Packers vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) are 3.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, December 17, 2023 against the Green Bay Packers (6-7). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 41.5 points.
As the Packers prepare for this matchup against the Buccaneers, check out their betting trends and insights. The Buccaneers' betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Packers.
Packers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Green Bay Moneyline
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Packers (-3.5)
|41.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Packers (-3.5)
|41.5
|-184
|+154
Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: CBS
Packers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights
- Green Bay has a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Packers have won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season.
- Green Bay games have hit the over on seven of 13 occasions (53.8%).
- Tampa Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 8-5-0.
- Against the spread as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Buccaneers are 4-1.
- There have been five Tampa Bay games (out of 13) that hit the over this year.
