The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) are 3.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, December 17, 2023 against the Green Bay Packers (6-7). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 41.5 points.

As the Packers prepare for this matchup against the Buccaneers, check out their betting trends and insights. The Buccaneers' betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Packers.

Packers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM Packers (-3.5) 41.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Packers (-3.5) 41.5 -184 +154 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: CBS

Packers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

Green Bay has a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Packers have won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season.

Green Bay games have hit the over on seven of 13 occasions (53.8%).

Tampa Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 8-5-0.

Against the spread as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Buccaneers are 4-1.

There have been five Tampa Bay games (out of 13) that hit the over this year.

