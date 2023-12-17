When Romeo Doubs hits the gridiron for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 15 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a TD)

Doubs has 49 grabs for 537 yards and seven scores this season. He has been targeted 81 times, and averages 41.3 yards per game.

Doubs has had a touchdown catch in six of 13 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Romeo Doubs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0 Week 3 Saints 12 5 73 1 Week 4 Lions 13 9 95 0 Week 5 @Raiders 4 1 4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 2 30 1 Week 8 Vikings 9 4 18 1 Week 9 Rams 3 3 36 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 3 31 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 5 53 1 Week 12 @Lions 4 3 37 0 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 72 0 Week 14 @Giants 7 4 32 0

