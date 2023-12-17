Sunday's contest between the San Jose State Spartans (6-5) and Montana Grizzlies (5-4) matching up at Provident Credit Union Event Center has a projected final score of 71-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of San Jose State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on December 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Jose State vs. Montana Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

San Jose State vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 71, Montana 68

Spread & Total Prediction for San Jose State vs. Montana

Computer Predicted Spread: San Jose State (-3.6)

San Jose State (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

San Jose State has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Montana is 4-2-0. The Spartans are 6-3-0 and the Grizzlies are 2-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +68 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 75.3 points per game to rank 174th in college basketball and are giving up 69.1 per outing to rank 132nd in college basketball.

San Jose State is 255th in the country at 34.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.2 its opponents average.

San Jose State makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball) while shooting 34.5% from deep (139th in college basketball). It is making 2.6 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.0 per game while shooting 32.5%.

The Spartans average 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (127th in college basketball), and allow 89.4 points per 100 possessions (183rd in college basketball).

San Jose State has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (113th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.6 (234th in college basketball).

Montana Performance Insights

The Grizzlies put up 75.4 points per game (171st in college basketball) while giving up 69.4 per outing (140th in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The 37.2 rebounds per game Montana accumulates rank 165th in the country, 2.0 more than the 35.2 its opponents collect.

Montana hits 6.1 three-pointers per game (295th in college basketball) at a 29.4% rate (315th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 30.2% from deep.

Montana and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Grizzlies commit 10.4 per game (74th in college basketball) and force 10.2 (321st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.