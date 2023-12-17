The San Jose State Spartans (6-5) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Montana Grizzlies (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on MW Network.

San Jose State vs. Montana Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
  • TV: MW Network

San Jose State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
  • In games San Jose State shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.
  • The Spartans are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Grizzlies sit at 163rd.
  • The 75.3 points per game the Spartans put up are 5.9 more points than the Grizzlies allow (69.4).
  • San Jose State is 6-3 when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Montana Stats Insights

  • The Grizzlies have shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
  • Montana has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 292nd.
  • The Grizzlies' 75.4 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 69.1 the Spartans give up.
  • Montana has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 75.3 points.

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, San Jose State is posting 24.7 more points per game (88.5) than it is when playing on the road (63.8).
  • The Spartans allow 70.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 73.8 on the road.
  • At home, San Jose State is draining 3.7 more threes per game (9.5) than on the road (5.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to away from home (25.6%).

Montana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Montana averaged 69.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.9.
  • In 2022-23, the Grizzlies gave up 7.8 fewer points per game at home (63.0) than away (70.8).
  • Montana drained more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (38.4%).

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Montana L 75-58 Dahlberg Arena
12/4/2023 @ North Dakota State L 83-78 Scheels Center
12/9/2023 New Orleans W 87-82 Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/17/2023 Montana - Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/20/2023 Santa Clara - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/2/2024 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium

Montana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 San Jose State W 75-58 Dahlberg Arena
12/5/2023 Montana State-Northern W 91-67 Dahlberg Arena
12/9/2023 Montana Tech W 88-67 Dahlberg Arena
12/17/2023 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/19/2023 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center
12/28/2023 @ Weber State - Dee Events Center

