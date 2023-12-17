How to Watch San Jose State vs. Montana on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Jose State Spartans (6-5) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Montana Grizzlies (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on MW Network.
San Jose State vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- TV: MW Network
San Jose State Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- In games San Jose State shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.
- The Spartans are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Grizzlies sit at 163rd.
- The 75.3 points per game the Spartans put up are 5.9 more points than the Grizzlies allow (69.4).
- San Jose State is 6-3 when scoring more than 69.4 points.
Montana Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- Montana has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 292nd.
- The Grizzlies' 75.4 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 69.1 the Spartans give up.
- Montana has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 75.3 points.
San Jose State Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, San Jose State is posting 24.7 more points per game (88.5) than it is when playing on the road (63.8).
- The Spartans allow 70.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 73.8 on the road.
- At home, San Jose State is draining 3.7 more threes per game (9.5) than on the road (5.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to away from home (25.6%).
Montana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Montana averaged 69.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.9.
- In 2022-23, the Grizzlies gave up 7.8 fewer points per game at home (63.0) than away (70.8).
- Montana drained more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (38.4%).
San Jose State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Montana
|L 75-58
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|L 83-78
|Scheels Center
|12/9/2023
|New Orleans
|W 87-82
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/17/2023
|Montana
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/20/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
Montana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|San Jose State
|W 75-58
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/5/2023
|Montana State-Northern
|W 91-67
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/9/2023
|Montana Tech
|W 88-67
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/19/2023
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Weber State
|-
|Dee Events Center
