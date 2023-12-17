The San Jose State Spartans (6-5) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Montana Grizzlies (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on MW Network.

San Jose State vs. Montana Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

TV: MW Network

San Jose State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

In games San Jose State shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.

The Spartans are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Grizzlies sit at 163rd.

The 75.3 points per game the Spartans put up are 5.9 more points than the Grizzlies allow (69.4).

San Jose State is 6-3 when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Montana Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

Montana has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 292nd.

The Grizzlies' 75.4 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 69.1 the Spartans give up.

Montana has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 75.3 points.

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison

In home games, San Jose State is posting 24.7 more points per game (88.5) than it is when playing on the road (63.8).

The Spartans allow 70.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 73.8 on the road.

At home, San Jose State is draining 3.7 more threes per game (9.5) than on the road (5.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to away from home (25.6%).

Montana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Montana averaged 69.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.9.

In 2022-23, the Grizzlies gave up 7.8 fewer points per game at home (63.0) than away (70.8).

Montana drained more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (38.4%).

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Montana L 75-58 Dahlberg Arena 12/4/2023 @ North Dakota State L 83-78 Scheels Center 12/9/2023 New Orleans W 87-82 Provident Credit Union Event Center 12/17/2023 Montana - Provident Credit Union Event Center 12/20/2023 Santa Clara - Provident Credit Union Event Center 1/2/2024 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium

