The Montana Grizzlies (5-4) will hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the San Jose State Spartans (6-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET on MW Network.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Montana matchup in this article.

San Jose State vs. Montana Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

How to Watch on TV: MW Network

San Jose State vs. Montana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Montana Moneyline BetMGM San Jose State (-1.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Jose State (-1.5) 137.5 -126 +105 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Jose State vs. Montana Betting Trends

San Jose State has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Spartans and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of nine times this season.

Montana has covered four times in six games with a spread this season.

This year, games featuring the Grizzlies have hit the over twice.

San Jose State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 San Jose State is 89th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), much higher than its computer rankings (149th).

Bookmakers have moved the Spartans' national championship odds down from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +100000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, San Jose State has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

