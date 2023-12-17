The Montana Grizzlies (5-4) will face the San Jose State Spartans (6-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET and air on MW Network.

San Jose State vs. Montana Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

San Jose State Players to Watch

Myron Amey Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Tibet Gorener: 13.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Trey Anderson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Adrame Diongue: 5.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Montana Players to Watch

Laolu Oke: 9.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Money Williams: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Aanen Moody: 15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Dischon Thomas: 8.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Te'Jon Sawyer: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

San Jose State vs. Montana Stat Comparison

San Jose State Rank San Jose State AVG Montana AVG Montana Rank 172nd 75.3 Points Scored 75.4 169th 131st 69.1 Points Allowed 69.4 139th 255th 34.9 Rebounds 37.2 164th 296th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.6 230th 89th 8.6 3pt Made 6.1 294th 168th 13.8 Assists 16.2 53rd 112th 11.1 Turnovers 10.4 75th

