The Montana Grizzlies (5-4) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the San Jose State Spartans (6-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5.

San Jose State vs. Montana Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Jose State -3.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Jose State vs Montana Betting Records & Stats

The Spartans have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, San Jose State has won three of its four games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The Spartans have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Montana's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

This season, the Grizzlies have been a moneyline underdog of -165 or more three times, losing every contest.

Montana has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

San Jose State vs. Montana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Jose State 5 55.6% 75.3 150.7 69.1 138.5 135.1 Montana 3 50% 75.4 150.7 69.4 138.5 137.7

Additional San Jose State vs Montana Insights & Trends

The 75.3 points per game the Spartans put up are 5.9 more points than the Grizzlies give up (69.4).

When San Jose State puts up more than 69.4 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Grizzlies average 6.3 more points per game (75.4) than the Spartans give up (69.1).

Montana is 2-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 69.1 points.

San Jose State vs. Montana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Jose State 4-5-0 2-2 6-3-0 Montana 4-2-0 2-1 2-4-0

San Jose State vs. Montana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Jose State Montana 12-3 Home Record 9-4 5-8 Away Record 6-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 65.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

