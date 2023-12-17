The Seattle U Redhawks (6-4) meet the Washington Huskies (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Seattle U vs. Washington Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seattle U Players to Watch

Kobe Williamson: 10.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK Alex Schumacher: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Tyson: 17.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Brandton Chatfield: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Paris Dawson: 5.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Washington Players to Watch

Keion Brooks Jr.: 19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Moses Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Franck Kepnang: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seattle U vs. Washington Stat Comparison

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Washington AVG Washington Rank 225th 73.4 Points Scored 82.2 46th 18th 62.1 Points Allowed 72.7 225th 226th 35.6 Rebounds 39.6 67th 230th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.6 147th 240th 6.8 3pt Made 7.0 222nd 137th 14.2 Assists 16.4 44th 269th 13.0 Turnovers 12.7 250th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.