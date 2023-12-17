Seattle U vs. Washington December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Seattle U Redhawks (6-4) meet the Washington Huskies (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Seattle U vs. Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Kobe Williamson: 10.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Tyson: 17.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Paris Dawson: 5.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Washington Players to Watch
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Franck Kepnang: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
Seattle U vs. Washington Stat Comparison
|Seattle U Rank
|Seattle U AVG
|Washington AVG
|Washington Rank
|225th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|82.2
|46th
|18th
|62.1
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|225th
|226th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|39.6
|67th
|230th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|147th
|240th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.0
|222nd
|137th
|14.2
|Assists
|16.4
|44th
|269th
|13.0
|Turnovers
|12.7
|250th
