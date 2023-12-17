Sunday's game between the Washington Huskies (6-3) and the Seattle U Redhawks (6-4) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 76-68 based on our computer prediction, with Washington securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 17.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seattle U vs. Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Seattle U vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 76, Seattle U 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Seattle U vs. Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-7.6)

Washington (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Seattle U has a 4-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Washington, who is 5-2-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Redhawks are 3-6-0 and the Huskies are 3-4-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Seattle U Performance Insights

The Redhawks outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game (scoring 73.4 points per game to rank 226th in college basketball while giving up 62.1 per outing to rank 17th in college basketball) and have a +113 scoring differential overall.

Seattle U comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. It is grabbing 35.6 rebounds per game (227th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.5 per outing.

Seattle U knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (239th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.9 on average.

The Redhawks rank 148th in college basketball with 96.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th in college basketball defensively with 81.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Seattle U forces 13.2 turnovers per game (99th in college basketball) while committing 13.0 (266th in college basketball action).

Washington Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +86 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.5 points per game. They're putting up 82.2 points per game, 48th in college basketball, and are allowing 72.7 per contest to rank 224th in college basketball.

Washington is 67th in college basketball at 39.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 more than the 35.8 its opponents average.

Washington hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) at a 32.5% rate (226th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc.

Washington forces 11.8 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball) while committing 12.7 (250th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.