Will Timo Meier Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 17?
In the upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Timo Meier to light the lamp for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Meier stats and insights
- In five of 21 games this season, Meier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
- On the power play, Meier has accumulated three goals and three assists.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 8.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Meier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|19:22
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.