In the upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Timo Meier to light the lamp for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Meier stats and insights

In five of 21 games this season, Meier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

On the power play, Meier has accumulated three goals and three assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 8.2% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Meier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:10 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:21 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:50 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:30 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:22 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:36 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:29 Away L 6-3

Devils vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

