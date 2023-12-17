The New Jersey Devils, Timo Meier included, will play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Meier's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Timo Meier vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Meier Season Stats Insights

Meier's plus-minus rating this season, in 12:52 per game on the ice, is -16.

Meier has a goal in five games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Meier has a point in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Meier has an assist in five of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Meier's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Meier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Meier Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-27) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 21 Games 4 11 Points 9 5 Goals 6 6 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.