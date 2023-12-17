Will Tomas Hertl Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 17?
In the upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Tomas Hertl to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Hertl stats and insights
- In six of 29 games this season, Hertl has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted four shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
- Hertl averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Hertl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|28:46
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|2
|0
|20:49
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|3
|3
|0
|22:59
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:37
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:09
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|20:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|22:41
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
