In the upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Tomas Hertl to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

In six of 29 games this season, Hertl has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted four shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

Hertl averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 93 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:40 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 28:46 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 20:49 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 3 3 0 22:59 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:37 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:09 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:08 Away L 3-0 11/25/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:12 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 22:41 Home L 3-2 SO

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

