The San Jose Sharks, with Tomas Hertl, will be in action Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. If you're thinking about a bet on Hertl against the Avalanche, we have plenty of info to help.

Tomas Hertl vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Hertl has a plus-minus rating of -14, while averaging 20:34 on the ice per game.

In six of 29 games this year Hertl has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 16 of 29 games this season, Hertl has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 29 games this year, Hertl has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Hertl's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 29 Games 4 24 Points 0 9 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

