The New Jersey Devils, Tyler Toffoli among them, play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Considering a bet on Toffoli? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

Toffoli has averaged 17:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

In nine of 28 games this season, Toffoli has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Toffoli has a point in 15 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Toffoli has an assist in 10 of 28 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Toffoli goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Toffoli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-27).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 28 Games 4 23 Points 7 13 Goals 0 10 Assists 7

