Sunday's game at Climate Pledge Arena has the Washington Huskies (6-3) matching up with the Seattle U Redhawks (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on December 17. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 victory for Washington, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, Washington projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against Seattle U. The over/under is listed at 148.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Washington vs. Seattle U Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Climate Pledge Arena Line: Washington -4.5

Washington vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 76, Seattle U 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Washington vs. Seattle U

Pick ATS: Washington (-4.5)



Washington (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Washington has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Seattle U is 4-5-0. A total of three out of the Huskies' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Redhawks' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 155.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Washington Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game with a +86 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.2 points per game (47th in college basketball) and give up 72.7 per contest (224th in college basketball).

Washington ranks 64th in the nation at 39.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 more than the 35.8 its opponents average.

Washington hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (219th in college basketball) at a 32.5% rate (229th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 28.4% from deep.

The Huskies average 98.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (114th in college basketball), and give up 86.7 points per 100 possessions (105th in college basketball).

Washington forces 11.8 turnovers per game (209th in college basketball) while committing 12.7 (252nd in college basketball action).

Seattle U Performance Insights

The Redhawks put up 73.4 points per game (223rd in college basketball) while allowing 62.1 per outing (18th in college basketball). They have a +113 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Seattle U wins the rebound battle by 6.1 boards on average. It collects 35.6 rebounds per game, 225th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.5.

Seattle U connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9. It shoots 31.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.2%.

Seattle U and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Redhawks commit 13.0 per game (267th in college basketball) and force 13.2 (101st in college basketball).

