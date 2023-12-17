The Seattle U Redhawks (6-4) will welcome in the Washington Huskies (6-3) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Washington vs. Seattle U Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Washington Stats Insights

  • This season, the Huskies have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Washington shoots higher than 39.9% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
  • The Redhawks are the 224th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 65th.
  • The Huskies average 82.2 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 62.1 the Redhawks give up.
  • When Washington puts up more than 62.1 points, it is 6-3.

Seattle U Stats Insights

  • The Redhawks have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
  • This season, Seattle U has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Redhawks are the 224th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 148th.
  • The Redhawks' 73.4 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 72.7 the Huskies give up.
  • Seattle U is 6-4 when allowing fewer than 82.2 points.

Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Washington averaged 72.3 points per game last season at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged away from home (64.8).
  • At home, the Huskies allowed 1.1 fewer points per game (70.4) than in road games (71.5).
  • In terms of total three-pointers made, Washington performed worse at home last year, sinking 6.6 treys per game, compared to 6.7 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 30.2% mark when playing on the road.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Seattle U averaged 75.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.6.
  • In 2022-23, the Redhawks allowed 10.5 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (72.8).
  • Seattle U made more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than away (29.3%).

Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Colorado State L 86-81 MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/5/2023 Montana State W 85-61 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/9/2023 Gonzaga W 78-73 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/17/2023 @ Seattle U - Climate Pledge Arena
12/21/2023 Eastern Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Southern Utah W 73-63 Redhawk Center
12/9/2023 Northwest (WA) W 101-46 Redhawk Center
12/13/2023 @ San Francisco L 62-59 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/17/2023 Washington - Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 Louisiana Tech - Redhawk Center
12/30/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center

