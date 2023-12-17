How to Watch Washington vs. Seattle U on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (6-4) will welcome in the Washington Huskies (6-3) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Washington vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Washington Stats Insights
- This season, the Huskies have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Washington shoots higher than 39.9% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
- The Redhawks are the 224th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 65th.
- The Huskies average 82.2 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 62.1 the Redhawks give up.
- When Washington puts up more than 62.1 points, it is 6-3.
Seattle U Stats Insights
- The Redhawks have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
- This season, Seattle U has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
- The Redhawks are the 224th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 148th.
- The Redhawks' 73.4 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 72.7 the Huskies give up.
- Seattle U is 6-4 when allowing fewer than 82.2 points.
Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Washington averaged 72.3 points per game last season at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged away from home (64.8).
- At home, the Huskies allowed 1.1 fewer points per game (70.4) than in road games (71.5).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Washington performed worse at home last year, sinking 6.6 treys per game, compared to 6.7 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 30.2% mark when playing on the road.
Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Seattle U averaged 75.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.6.
- In 2022-23, the Redhawks allowed 10.5 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (72.8).
- Seattle U made more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than away (29.3%).
Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colorado State
|L 86-81
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/5/2023
|Montana State
|W 85-61
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 78-73
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/17/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
Seattle U Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 73-63
|Redhawk Center
|12/9/2023
|Northwest (WA)
|W 101-46
|Redhawk Center
|12/13/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 62-59
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|Washington
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/20/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/30/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
