The Seattle U Redhawks (6-4) will welcome in the Washington Huskies (6-3) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Washington vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

TV: ESPN+

Washington Stats Insights

This season, the Huskies have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Washington shoots higher than 39.9% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.

The Redhawks are the 224th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 65th.

The Huskies average 82.2 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 62.1 the Redhawks give up.

When Washington puts up more than 62.1 points, it is 6-3.

Seattle U Stats Insights

The Redhawks have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

This season, Seattle U has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Redhawks are the 224th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 148th.

The Redhawks' 73.4 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 72.7 the Huskies give up.

Seattle U is 6-4 when allowing fewer than 82.2 points.

Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Washington averaged 72.3 points per game last season at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged away from home (64.8).

At home, the Huskies allowed 1.1 fewer points per game (70.4) than in road games (71.5).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Washington performed worse at home last year, sinking 6.6 treys per game, compared to 6.7 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 30.2% mark when playing on the road.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Seattle U averaged 75.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.6.

In 2022-23, the Redhawks allowed 10.5 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (72.8).

Seattle U made more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than away (29.3%).

Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 Colorado State L 86-81 MGM Grand Garden Arena 12/5/2023 Montana State W 85-61 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 12/9/2023 Gonzaga W 78-73 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 12/17/2023 @ Seattle U - Climate Pledge Arena 12/21/2023 Eastern Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 12/29/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule