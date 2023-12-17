The Seattle U Redhawks (6-4) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Washington Huskies (6-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington vs. Seattle U matchup.

Washington vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington vs. Seattle U Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline Seattle U Moneyline BetMGM Washington (-4.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Washington (-4.5) 148.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Washington vs. Seattle U Betting Trends

Washington is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

Huskies games have hit the over three out of seven times this season.

Seattle U has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Redhawks' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Washington Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), Washington is 56th in the country. It is way higher than that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Huskies' national championship odds have jumped from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +20000, the -biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Washington has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.