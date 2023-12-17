The Seattle U Redhawks (6-4) play the Washington Huskies (6-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Washington vs. Seattle U Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Washington Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington Players to Watch

Keion Brooks Jr.: 19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Moses Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Franck Kepnang: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Seattle U Players to Watch

Kobe Williamson: 10.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK Alex Schumacher: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Tyson: 17.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

17.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Brandton Chatfield: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Paris Dawson: 5.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison

Washington Rank Washington AVG Seattle U AVG Seattle U Rank 47th 82.2 Points Scored 73.4 223rd 224th 72.7 Points Allowed 62.1 18th 65th 39.6 Rebounds 35.6 225th 148th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 222nd 219th 7 3pt Made 6.8 236th 46th 16.4 Assists 14.2 138th 253rd 12.7 Turnovers 13 268th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.