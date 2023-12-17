Washington vs. Seattle U December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Seattle U Redhawks (6-4) play the Washington Huskies (6-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Washington vs. Seattle U Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Washington (-4.5)
- Total: 148.5
- TV: ESPN+
Washington Players to Watch
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Franck Kepnang: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Kobe Williamson: 10.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Tyson: 17.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Paris Dawson: 5.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Washington vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison
|Washington Rank
|Washington AVG
|Seattle U AVG
|Seattle U Rank
|47th
|82.2
|Points Scored
|73.4
|223rd
|224th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|62.1
|18th
|65th
|39.6
|Rebounds
|35.6
|225th
|148th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|222nd
|219th
|7
|3pt Made
|6.8
|236th
|46th
|16.4
|Assists
|14.2
|138th
|253rd
|12.7
|Turnovers
|13
|268th
