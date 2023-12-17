The Seattle U Redhawks (6-4) play the Washington Huskies (6-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Washington vs. Seattle U Game Information

Washington Players to Watch

  • Keion Brooks Jr.: 19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
  • Paul Mulcahy: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Franck Kepnang: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

Seattle U Players to Watch

  • Kobe Williamson: 10.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Alex Schumacher: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Tyson: 17.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Brandton Chatfield: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Paris Dawson: 5.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Washington vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison

Washington Rank Washington AVG Seattle U AVG Seattle U Rank
47th 82.2 Points Scored 73.4 223rd
224th 72.7 Points Allowed 62.1 18th
65th 39.6 Rebounds 35.6 225th
148th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 222nd
219th 7 3pt Made 6.8 236th
46th 16.4 Assists 14.2 138th
253rd 12.7 Turnovers 13 268th

