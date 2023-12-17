The Seattle U Redhawks (6-4) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Washington Huskies (6-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Washington vs. Seattle U Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Washington -3.5 148.5

Washington vs Seattle U Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Huskies have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

This season, Washington has won four of its five games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

Seattle U has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Redhawks have been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Seattle U has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington vs. Seattle U Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington 2 28.6% 82.2 155.6 72.7 134.8 148.8 Seattle U 1 11.1% 73.4 155.6 62.1 134.8 140.4

Additional Washington vs Seattle U Insights & Trends

The 82.2 points per game the Huskies record are 20.1 more points than the Redhawks allow (62.1).

Washington has a 5-2 record against the spread and a 6-3 record overall when putting up more than 62.1 points.

The Redhawks score an average of 73.4 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 72.7 the Huskies give up.

Seattle U is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 72.7 points.

Washington vs. Seattle U Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington 5-2-0 3-2 3-4-0 Seattle U 4-5-0 2-0 3-6-0

Washington vs. Seattle U Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington Seattle U 12-6 Home Record 12-2 2-9 Away Record 7-7 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

