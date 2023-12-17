The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will William Eklund light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

  • Eklund has scored in seven of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Eklund has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 15.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:10 Home W 2-1
12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 21:08 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:20 Home L 3-2 SO

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

