The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will William Eklund light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will William Eklund score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Eklund stats and insights
- Eklund has scored in seven of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Eklund has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 15.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Eklund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|16:10
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|19:38
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|21:08
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|19:20
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
Sharks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
