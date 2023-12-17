The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will William Eklund light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eklund stats and insights

Eklund has scored in seven of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Eklund has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.

He has a 15.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:10 Home W 2-1 12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 21:08 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:20 Home L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.