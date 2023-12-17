William Eklund and the San Jose Sharks will play the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Looking to wager on Eklund's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Eklund vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eklund Season Stats Insights

Eklund's plus-minus this season, in 17:36 per game on the ice, is -9.

In seven of 29 games this year, Eklund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Eklund has registered a point in a game 11 times this season over 29 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In six of 29 games this season, Eklund has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Eklund goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eklund Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 29 Games 2 14 Points 0 7 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.