Should you wager on A.J. Greer to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Florida Panthers face off on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Greer stats and insights

In five of 30 games this season, Greer has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.

Greer has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Greer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:31 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:32 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:08 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:11 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:44 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:03 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:20 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:54 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 10:34 Home W 2-1 OT

Flames vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

