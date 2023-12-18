Will Adam Ruzicka Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 18?
When the Calgary Flames square off against the Florida Panthers on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, will Adam Ruzicka score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Ruzicka stats and insights
- Ruzicka has scored in three of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- Ruzicka has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Ruzicka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|9:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:14
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:06
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:44
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|10:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|8:58
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|6:54
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
Flames vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
