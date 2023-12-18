Andrew Mangiapane will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers face off on Monday at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Mangiapane against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Mangiapane has averaged 15:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Mangiapane has scored a goal in five of 30 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Mangiapane has a point in 13 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Mangiapane has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

Mangiapane's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

Mangiapane has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 30 Games 2 16 Points 2 6 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

