Will Blake Coleman Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 18?
Should you bet on Blake Coleman to score a goal when the Calgary Flames and the Florida Panthers go head to head on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Coleman stats and insights
- Coleman has scored in nine of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- Coleman has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 77 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Coleman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|17:33
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|15:27
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:08
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|16:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
Flames vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
