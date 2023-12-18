Blake Coleman and the Calgary Flames will face the Florida Panthers at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Thinking about a wager on Coleman? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Blake Coleman vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Coleman Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Coleman has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 16:03 on the ice per game.

In nine of 31 games this season, Coleman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 17 of 31 games this year, Coleman has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Coleman has an assist in 11 of 31 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Coleman goes over his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Coleman has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Coleman Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 31 Games 2 21 Points 1 9 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

