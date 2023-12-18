Monday's contest features the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) and the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7) squaring off at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium (on December 18) at 10:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-73 win for Eastern Washington, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cal Poly vs. Eastern Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Luis Obispo, California

San Luis Obispo, California Venue: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cal Poly vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 76, Cal Poly 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Cal Poly vs. Eastern Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Washington (-3.4)

Eastern Washington (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

Cal Poly has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Eastern Washington is 4-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Mustangs are 5-3-0 and the Eagles are 6-1-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs have a -87 scoring differential, falling short by 8.7 points per game. They're putting up 66.2 points per game to rank 326th in college basketball and are giving up 74.9 per contest to rank 276th in college basketball.

Cal Poly is 328th in the country at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's 6.1 fewer than the 38.6 its opponents average.

Cal Poly hits 5.4 three-pointers per game (332nd in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents (7.0). It is shooting 32.3% from deep (237th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.5%.

The Mustangs' 86.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 318th in college basketball, and the 97.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 326th in college basketball.

Cal Poly and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Mustangs commit 11.9 per game (189th in college basketball) and force 11.7 (216th in college basketball action).

Eastern Washington Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +4 scoring differential, putting up 77.3 points per game (127th in college basketball) and conceding 76.9 (304th in college basketball).

Eastern Washington records 33.9 rebounds per game (282nd in college basketball) while allowing 35.0 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.1 boards per game.

Eastern Washington makes 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.2 (52nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.9.

Eastern Washington has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (315th in college basketball), 2.2 more than the 11.6 it forces (224th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.