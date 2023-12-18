Cal Poly vs. Eastern Washington December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) meet the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. This contest will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cal Poly vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Kobe Sanders: 17.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quentin Jones: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jarred Hyder: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joel Armotrading: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Aaron Price Jr.: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Cedric Coward: 12.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- LeJuan Watts: 10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ethan Price: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Casey Jones: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jake Kyman: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Cal Poly vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison
|Cal Poly Rank
|Cal Poly AVG
|Eastern Washington AVG
|Eastern Washington Rank
|326th
|66.2
|Points Scored
|77.3
|127th
|270th
|74.9
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|301st
|327th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|33.9
|285th
|296th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|337th
|327th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|9.2
|51st
|359th
|8.8
|Assists
|18.9
|11th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|13.8
|316th
