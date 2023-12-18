The Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) meet the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. This contest will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cal Poly vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Kobe Sanders: 17.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jarred Hyder: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Aaron Price Jr.: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Cedric Coward: 12.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ethan Price: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jake Kyman: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Cal Poly vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

Cal Poly Rank Cal Poly AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank 326th 66.2 Points Scored 77.3 127th 270th 74.9 Points Allowed 76.9 301st 327th 32.5 Rebounds 33.9 285th 296th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 6.6 337th 327th 5.4 3pt Made 9.2 51st 359th 8.8 Assists 18.9 11th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 13.8 316th

