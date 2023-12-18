Connor Zary and the Calgary Flames will play on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Prop bets for Zary are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Connor Zary vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Zary Season Stats Insights

Zary has averaged 14:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Zary has a goal in seven games this year through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zary has a point in 14 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Zary has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Zary has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zary has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zary Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

