Will Dennis Gilbert Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 18?
In the upcoming game against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Dennis Gilbert to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Gilbert stats and insights
- Gilbert is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- Gilbert has zero points on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Gilbert recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:52
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|20:26
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:03
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|L 3-1
Flames vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
