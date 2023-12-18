Will Dillon Dube Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 18?
When the Calgary Flames take on the Florida Panthers on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, will Dillon Dube score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Dube stats and insights
- In three of 30 games this season, Dube has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- Dube has scored one goal on the power play.
- Dube averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Dube recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|5:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
Flames vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
