Monday's contest features the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) and the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7) squaring off at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium (on December 18) at 10:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-73 victory for Eastern Washington.

According to our computer prediction, Cal Poly is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 7.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 146.5 total.

Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: San Luis Obispo, California

San Luis Obispo, California Venue: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium Line: Eastern Washington -7.5

Eastern Washington -7.5 Point Total: 146.5

Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 77, Cal Poly 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly

Pick ATS: Cal Poly (+7.5)



Cal Poly (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (146.5)



Eastern Washington is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Cal Poly's 5-3-0 ATS record. The Eagles are 6-1-0 and the Mustangs are 5-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams put up 143.5 points per game combined, three less than this matchup's total.

Eastern Washington Performance Insights

The Eagles average 77.3 points per game (127th in college basketball) while allowing 76.9 per contest (304th in college basketball). They have a +4 scoring differential overall.

Eastern Washington falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It is pulling down 33.9 rebounds per game (281st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.0 per outing.

Eastern Washington knocks down 9.2 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball) while shooting 34.9% from deep (119th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.9 per game while shooting 36.0%.

The Eagles average 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (151st in college basketball), and allow 95.6 points per 100 possessions (303rd in college basketball).

Eastern Washington has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (314th in college basketball play), 2.2 more than the 11.6 it forces on average (224th in college basketball).

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs are being outscored by 8.7 points per game, with a -87 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.2 points per game (328th in college basketball), and give up 74.9 per outing (277th in college basketball).

The 32.5 rebounds per game Cal Poly accumulates rank 326th in the country, 6.1 fewer than the 38.6 its opponents grab.

Cal Poly makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (334th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.3% from deep (236th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 35.5%.

Cal Poly and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Mustangs commit 11.9 per game (187th in college basketball) and force 11.7 (215th in college basketball).

