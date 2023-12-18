The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Washington Stats Insights

The Eagles make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Eastern Washington has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Eagles are the 281st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 327th.

The 77.3 points per game the Eagles put up are only 2.4 more points than the Mustangs allow (74.9).

When Eastern Washington scores more than 74.9 points, it is 2-1.

Cal Poly Stats Insights

Cal Poly is 3-1 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 340th.

The Mustangs put up an average of 66.2 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 76.9 the Eagles allow.

When Cal Poly allows fewer than 77.3 points, it is 3-3.

Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Eastern Washington put up 9.6 more points per game (83.9) than it did away from home (74.3).

The Eagles allowed 69.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 74.1 when playing on the road.

Eastern Washington made 10.1 threes per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged on the road (8.2 threes per game, 34.6% three-point percentage).

Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Cal Poly scored 63.0 points per game last season. Away, it scored 56.6.

The Mustangs gave up fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than on the road (67.9) last season.

Beyond the arc, Cal Poly made more trifectas away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (29.4%) than at home (28.8%).

Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 @ USC L 106-78 Galen Center 12/9/2023 @ Air Force W 73-68 Clune Arena 12/13/2023 Portland Bible W 103-34 Reese Court 12/18/2023 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium 12/21/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 12/28/2023 Portland State - Reese Court

Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule