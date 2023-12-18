How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Eastern Washington Stats Insights
- The Eagles make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Eastern Washington has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 281st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 327th.
- The 77.3 points per game the Eagles put up are only 2.4 more points than the Mustangs allow (74.9).
- When Eastern Washington scores more than 74.9 points, it is 2-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Cal Poly Stats Insights
- Cal Poly is 3-1 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 340th.
- The Mustangs put up an average of 66.2 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 76.9 the Eagles allow.
- When Cal Poly allows fewer than 77.3 points, it is 3-3.
Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Eastern Washington put up 9.6 more points per game (83.9) than it did away from home (74.3).
- The Eagles allowed 69.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 74.1 when playing on the road.
- Eastern Washington made 10.1 threes per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged on the road (8.2 threes per game, 34.6% three-point percentage).
Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Cal Poly scored 63.0 points per game last season. Away, it scored 56.6.
- The Mustangs gave up fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than on the road (67.9) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Cal Poly made more trifectas away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (29.4%) than at home (28.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ USC
|L 106-78
|Galen Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Air Force
|W 73-68
|Clune Arena
|12/13/2023
|Portland Bible
|W 103-34
|Reese Court
|12/18/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|Portland State
|-
|Reese Court
Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Idaho
|L 85-70
|ICCU Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 70-63
|Gill Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Weber State
|L 78-50
|Dee Events Center
|12/18/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/28/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.