The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Washington Stats Insights

  • The Eagles make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Eastern Washington has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 281st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 327th.
  • The 77.3 points per game the Eagles put up are only 2.4 more points than the Mustangs allow (74.9).
  • When Eastern Washington scores more than 74.9 points, it is 2-1.

Cal Poly Stats Insights

  • Cal Poly is 3-1 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 340th.
  • The Mustangs put up an average of 66.2 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 76.9 the Eagles allow.
  • When Cal Poly allows fewer than 77.3 points, it is 3-3.

Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Eastern Washington put up 9.6 more points per game (83.9) than it did away from home (74.3).
  • The Eagles allowed 69.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 74.1 when playing on the road.
  • Eastern Washington made 10.1 threes per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged on the road (8.2 threes per game, 34.6% three-point percentage).

Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Cal Poly scored 63.0 points per game last season. Away, it scored 56.6.
  • The Mustangs gave up fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than on the road (67.9) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Cal Poly made more trifectas away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (29.4%) than at home (28.8%).

Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ USC L 106-78 Galen Center
12/9/2023 @ Air Force W 73-68 Clune Arena
12/13/2023 Portland Bible W 103-34 Reese Court
12/18/2023 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/28/2023 Portland State - Reese Court

Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Idaho L 85-70 ICCU Arena
12/4/2023 @ Oregon State L 70-63 Gill Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Weber State L 78-50 Dee Events Center
12/18/2023 Eastern Washington - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/21/2023 Omaha - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/28/2023 CSU Northridge - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

