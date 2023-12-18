The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7) hope to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly matchup in this article.

Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Washington Moneyline Cal Poly Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Washington (-7.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Washington (-7.5) 146.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Betting Trends

Eastern Washington has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of seven times this season.

Cal Poly has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Mustangs games have hit the over five out of eight times this year.

