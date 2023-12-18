Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7) will face the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Eastern Washington (-7.5)
- Total: 146.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Washington Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Cedric Coward: 12.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- LeJuan Watts: 10 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ethan Price: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Casey Jones: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jake Kyman: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Kobe Sanders: 17.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quentin Jones: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jarred Hyder: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joel Armotrading: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Aaron Price Jr.: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison
|Eastern Washington Rank
|Eastern Washington AVG
|Cal Poly AVG
|Cal Poly Rank
|127th
|77.3
|Points Scored
|66.2
|328th
|304th
|76.9
|Points Allowed
|74.9
|277th
|281st
|33.9
|Rebounds
|32.5
|326th
|340th
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|291st
|51st
|9.2
|3pt Made
|5.4
|334th
|13th
|18.9
|Assists
|8.8
|360th
|314th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|11.9
|187th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.