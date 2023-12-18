The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7) will face the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Washington Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Cedric Coward: 12.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK LeJuan Watts: 10 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ethan Price: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Casey Jones: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jake Kyman: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Kobe Sanders: 17.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Quentin Jones: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jarred Hyder: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Joel Armotrading: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Aaron Price Jr.: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison

Eastern Washington Rank Eastern Washington AVG Cal Poly AVG Cal Poly Rank 127th 77.3 Points Scored 66.2 328th 304th 76.9 Points Allowed 74.9 277th 281st 33.9 Rebounds 32.5 326th 340th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 7.5 291st 51st 9.2 3pt Made 5.4 334th 13th 18.9 Assists 8.8 360th 314th 13.8 Turnovers 11.9 187th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.