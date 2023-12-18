The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium as 7.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Luis Obispo, California

San Luis Obispo, California Venue: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Washington -7.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Washington vs Cal Poly Betting Records & Stats

The Eagles' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

Cal Poly is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

Cal Poly's .625 ATS win percentage (5-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Eastern Washington's .571 mark (4-3-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Washington 5 71.4% 77.3 143.5 76.9 151.8 148.1 Cal Poly 3 37.5% 66.2 143.5 74.9 151.8 132.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Eastern Washington vs Cal Poly Insights & Trends

The 77.3 points per game the Eagles put up are only 2.4 more points than the Mustangs allow (74.9).

The Mustangs score an average of 66.2 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 76.9 the Eagles give up to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Washington 4-3-0 0-0 6-1-0 Cal Poly 5-3-0 5-2 5-3-0

Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Washington Cal Poly 11-1 Home Record 6-11 10-7 Away Record 1-13 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.0 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.