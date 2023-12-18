Elias Lindholm will be among those in action Monday when his Calgary Flames face the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Saddledome. Does a bet on Lindholm interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Elias Lindholm vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Lindholm has averaged 20:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Lindholm has scored a goal in six of 31 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lindholm has a point in 13 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 10 of 31 games this year, Lindholm has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Lindholm's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 31 Games 2 20 Points 2 7 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

