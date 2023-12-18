For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Florida Panthers on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, is Jonathan Huberdeau a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Huberdeau stats and insights

In four of 31 games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Huberdeau averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Huberdeau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:10 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:01 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 2 0 2 18:33 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 2-1 OT

Flames vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.