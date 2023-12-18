Will Jonathan Huberdeau Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 18?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Florida Panthers on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, is Jonathan Huberdeau a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Huberdeau stats and insights
- In four of 31 games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Huberdeau averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Huberdeau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.