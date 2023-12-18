Jonathan Huberdeau and the Calgary Flames will meet the Florida Panthers at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. Prop bets for Huberdeau in that upcoming Flames-Panthers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Huberdeau has a plus-minus of -14, while averaging 17:22 on the ice per game.

Huberdeau has a goal in four games this season through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Huberdeau has a point in 11 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Huberdeau has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 31 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Huberdeau goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Huberdeau has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 31 Games 2 15 Points 2 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

