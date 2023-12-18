For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Florida Panthers on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, is Jordan Oesterle a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jordan Oesterle score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Oesterle stats and insights

Oesterle is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Oesterle has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Oesterle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:15 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:25 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 5-4 OT 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:28 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:16 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 4-3 OT 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:16 Home L 4-3 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 6-2 10/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.