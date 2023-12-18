Will MacKenzie Weegar Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 18?
On Monday at 9:30 PM ET, the Calgary Flames go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is MacKenzie Weegar going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Weegar stats and insights
- Weegar has scored in eight of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Weegar's shooting percentage is 10.4%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 77 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Weegar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|22:54
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:33
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|23:01
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|25:08
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|24:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|22:17
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|23:40
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:53
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
Flames vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
