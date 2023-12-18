MacKenzie Weegar and the Calgary Flames will play the Florida Panthers at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Weegar's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Weegar Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Weegar has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 22:15 on the ice per game.

Weegar has a goal in eight of 31 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Weegar has registered a point in a game 16 times this year over 31 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In nine of 31 games this year, Weegar has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Weegar's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Weegar going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Weegar Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 31 Games 2 18 Points 1 8 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.