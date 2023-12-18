On Monday at 9:30 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the Florida Panthers. Is Martin Pospisil going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

Pospisil has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Pospisil recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:57 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 5:43 Away L 6-5 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:27 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 7-4

Flames vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

