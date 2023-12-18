When the Calgary Flames take on the Florida Panthers on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, will Mikael Backlund light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Backlund stats and insights

Backlund has scored in five of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Backlund has scored one goal on the power play.

Backlund's shooting percentage is 7.9%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Backlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:37 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:56 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:27 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 1 1 0 18:43 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:40 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:36 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:55 Home W 2-1 OT

Flames vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

