Mikael Backlund will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers meet at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. Looking to bet on Backlund's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikael Backlund vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Backlund Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Backlund has averaged 18:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Backlund has scored a goal in five of 31 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Backlund has registered a point in a game 14 times this season out of 31 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In nine of 31 games this year, Backlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Backlund has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Backlund Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 77 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 31 Games 2 15 Points 1 6 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.