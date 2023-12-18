Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today, we've got you covered.
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Eastbrook Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
