The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Monday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Nazem Kadri score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kadri stats and insights

In eight of 31 games this season, Kadri has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

On the power play, Kadri has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 8.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kadri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 17:55 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 17:54 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:02 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:11 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:40 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:03 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:20 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:32 Home W 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.